Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Taking advantage of playng time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Julien went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a walk Wednesday against the Astros.

Julien served as Colorado's leadoff hitter for the third consecutive game. He's performed well in that span, going 5-for-12 with four RBI and three runs scored. Julien began the season as a part-time player, though his strong performance could earn him additional playing time in at least the short term.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
13 days ago
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
MLB
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
19 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
27 days ago