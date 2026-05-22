Edouard Julien News: Taking seat Friday
Julien isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Arizona.
Julien will miss out on the starting nine for a second consecutive game after going 0-for-25 with nine strikeouts across his last nine games. Willi Castro will draw the start at second base, and Sterlin Thomas will work as Colorado's designated hitter.
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