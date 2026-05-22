Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Julien isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Arizona.

Julien will miss out on the starting nine for a second consecutive game after going 0-for-25 with nine strikeouts across his last nine games. Willi Castro will draw the start at second base, and Sterlin Thomas will work as Colorado's designated hitter.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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