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Edouard Julien News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Right-hander Huascar Brazoban is opening the game for the Mets, but the left-handed-hitting Julien will hit the bench to begin Monday's contest since New York will be using a lefty (David Peterson) in bulk relief. With Julien taking a seat, Tyler Freeman will occupy the designated-hitter spot and Willi Castro will start at second bas.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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