Edouard Julien News: Trending toward making roster

Julien appears to likely to win a spot on the major league roster even with Brooks Lee having a strong spring, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. Julien is hitting .273 (6-for-22) with a home run and three walks in eight games this spring.

Julien is competing with Lee for the starting second base job with Willi Castro also likely to get time at the position. Julien could also get time at first base as well. Julien has struggled in the field this spring (2 errors at 2B, 1 at 1B), however. At this point it's still not clear what the Twins plan to do at second base, but Julien remains in the mix to win a roster spot and could still find playing time against right-handed pitching.