Edouard Julien News: Two straight starts

Julien went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Giants.

Julien had slipped into a reserve role in the last week, but he started his second consecutive game Friday. He helped the Rockies take a 1-0 lead in the second inning, reaching base on a single, then executing a double steal with Ezequiel Tovar. Julien is hitting only .204 across 155 plate appearances, and his playing time will likely slip further once Mickey Moniak (ankle) is able to return.