Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Two straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Julien went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Giants.

Julien had slipped into a reserve role in the last week, but he started his second consecutive game Friday. He helped the Rockies take a 1-0 lead in the second inning, reaching base on a single, then executing a double steal with Ezequiel Tovar. Julien is hitting only .204 across 155 plate appearances, and his playing time will likely slip further once Mickey Moniak (ankle) is able to return.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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