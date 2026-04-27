Eduard Bazardo News: Earns win in relief

Bazardo got his first win of the season Sunday when he pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with one strikeout in the 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Bazardo was a revelation out of the bullpen for the Mariners last season ending the year with 73 appearances and a 2.52 ERA and a 82:27 K:BB over 78.2 frames. The right-hander already has appeared in 13 games so far in 2026 despite a bullpen that boasts a lot of big names such as Anthony Munoz and Gabe Speier. So far, Bazardo has been thrown into high-leverage situations accumulating three holds and a win and a loss this season.