Eduard Bazardo headshot

Eduard Bazardo News: Earns win in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Bazardo got his first win of the season Sunday when he pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with one strikeout in the 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Bazardo was a revelation out of the bullpen for the Mariners last season ending the year with 73 appearances and a 2.52 ERA and a 82:27 K:BB over 78.2 frames. The right-hander already has appeared in 13 games so far in 2026 despite a bullpen that boasts a lot of big names such as Anthony Munoz and Gabe Speier. So far, Bazardo has been thrown into high-leverage situations accumulating three holds and a win and a loss this season.

Eduard Bazardo
Seattle Mariners
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