Eduard Bazardo News: Picks up third win of season

Bazardo (3-2) earned the win Friday against the Royals after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out three.

Bazardo entered the game with two outs in the sixth and retired Salvador Perez before striking out the side in the seventh. Bazardo needed just 25 pitches (15 strikes) to record those four outs, continuing a solid stretch of late. He's gone 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 8:3 K:BB across his last five outings (4.2 innings), allowing just one earned run over that span.