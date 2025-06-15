Eduard Bazardo News: Wraps up Sunday's win

Bazardo threw a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 6-0 win over Cleveland, allowing one hit and fanning one.

The 29-year-old right-hander submitted his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance and his eighth in his last nine outings. Bazardo has no holds and a lone save opportunity in 2025, so he remains ranked fairly low in Seattle's bullpen hierarchy. On the campaign, he still owns a quality 3.41 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB through 34.1 innings.