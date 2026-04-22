Eduardo Rivera News: Receives first big-league call-up
The Red Sox selected Rivera's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.
Rivera compiled a 0.90 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 10 frames over his two starts with Double-A Portland to begin the season before receiving a promotion to Worcester earlier in the week, but he'll temporarily bypass the Triple-A assignment to provide a fresh arm in the big-league bullpen who's capable of covering multiple innings. The Red Sox optioned righty Jack Anderson to Triple-A to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Rivera.
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