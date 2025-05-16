Eduardo Rodriguez Injury: Lands on IL with shoulder injury

The Diamondbacks placed Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Friday due to left shoulder inflammation.

Rodriguez has given up four earned runs or more in four of his last five outings, and his left shoulder injury may have played a factor in those performances. He'll be shut down from throwing and undergo further tests and imaging, and the results will help the Diamondbacks determine a rehab program for the 32-year-old southpaw. With Rodriguez on the 15-day IL and Joe Mantiply optioned to Triple-A Reno, Arizona is bringing up Scott McGough and Christian Montes De Oca from Triple-A in corresponding moves.