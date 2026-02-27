Eduardo Rodriguez headshot

Eduardo Rodriguez News: Builds off strong finish in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Rodriguez allowed three hits over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Royals.

Rodriguez averaged 93.1 mph on his four-seamer, a tick above the 92 mph he averaged last season, during his Cactus League debut. The left-hander threw 31 pitches (20 strikes). Lost amid Rodriguez's 5.02 ERA last season is that he finished 2025 much better than it began. He was 6-3 with a 4.01 ERA following the All-Star break.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
