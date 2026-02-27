Eduardo Rodriguez News: Builds off strong finish in 2025
Rodriguez allowed three hits over two scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Royals.
Rodriguez averaged 93.1 mph on his four-seamer, a tick above the 92 mph he averaged last season, during his Cactus League debut. The left-hander threw 31 pitches (20 strikes). Lost amid Rodriguez's 5.02 ERA last season is that he finished 2025 much better than it began. He was 6-3 with a 4.01 ERA following the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Rodriguez See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country3 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions37 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker80 days ago
-
Offseason Deep Dives
Offseason Deep Dives: Quinn Priester92 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 27153 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Rodriguez See More