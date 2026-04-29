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Eduardo Rodriguez News: Comes up one out short of win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Rodriguez allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers on Wednesday.

Rodriguez's pitch count got elevated as he matched his season high with four walks. He ended up throwing 48 of 87 pitches for strikes and was pulled after walking Gary Sanchez in the fifth inning. Rodriguez has allowed 10 runs over his last 14.2 innings, and he's at a 3.03 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 22:16 K:BB across 32.2 innings through six starts this season. He had a career-worst 3.5 BB/9 in 2025, but it's at 4.4 so far in 2026, which will likely limit his effectiveness if he can't reverse course with the free passes. The southpaw is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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