Eduardo Rodriguez headshot

Eduardo Rodriguez News: Dominates Cubs for fourth straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Rodriguez (14-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Cubs, scattering two hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

The nine Ks tied Rodriguez's season high, a mark he set Aug. 9 when he began his current four-start win streak. The veteran lefty's 14 wins on the season have him tied for second in the NL behind the Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez's 16, and since the All-Star break Rodriguez has gone 6-1 in eight outings with a 3.00 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB over 48 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against Philadelphia.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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