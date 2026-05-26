Eduardo Rodriguez headshot

Eduardo Rodriguez News: Earns fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Rodriguez (5-1) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Giants.

Rodriguez has quality starts in four of his five outings in May, and he's earned three wins this month. He's allowed just six runs over 33.2 innings in that span, a strong rebound after some struggles in the latter half of April. The southpaw is enjoying an impressive bounce-back campaign after two years of struggles, pitching to a 2.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:25 K:BB through 66.1 innings over 11 starts. The walk rate (3.4 BB/9) is in line with his career norms, but a career-low BABIP (.259) has allowed him to find more success than usual. Rodriguez's next start is projected to be a tough one at home versus the Dodgers early next week.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Rodriguez See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 23
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago