Eduardo Rodriguez News: Effective in season debut

Rodriguez allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five-plus innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Rodriguez faced a loaded Dodgers lineup and didn't back down, getting through five frames without being scored upon. He faced one batter in the sixth and was let down by his defense, as Kyle Tucker reached on a fielding error and later came around to score following Rodriguez's exit. Though the veteran hurler wasn't able to secure the win, this was nonetheless a very promising 2026 debut on the heels of a strong finish to the 2025 campaign, when he posted a 4-1 record with a 2.80 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over his final six starts. It's far too early to tab Rodriguez as having a career resurgence, but after he registered an ERA north of 5.00 each of the past two campaigns, fantasy managers who remember his strong 2023 regular season (3.30 ERA, 1.15 WHIP over 26 starts) may want to keep an eye on his next few starts.