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Eduardo Rodriguez News: Excellent again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win over the Mets on Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings.

Rodriguez allowed a solo homer to Luis Robert in the first inning, but New York was unable to score after that. That long ball represented the first -- and only -- earned run Rodriguez has given up through three starts spanning 18 innings in what has been a dazzling start to the campaign. The veteran southpaw's 11:5 K:BB is far less impressive, but as long as he continues to limit runs, fantasy managers will be happy to roll him out on days he starts. Rodriguez is next scheduled to take the mound in Baltimore against an Orioles squad that ranks in the bottom half of the league in runs scored so far this season.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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