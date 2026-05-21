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Eduardo Rodriguez News: Hurls seven scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Rodriguez allowed four hits and walked one batter while striking out four over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Thursday.

Rodriguez took his first loss of the season against Colorado in his previous start, but he shut down the Rockies' offense in the rematch. The veteran southpaw retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed just one Colorado runner to reach third base. As usual, Rodriguez didn't miss many bats -- he tallied just seven whiffs and four punchouts -- but he nonetheless managed his fifth quality start through 10 outings. It's been a resurgent season for Rodriguez, who posted an ERA above 5.00 in each of his previous two campaigns. So far this season, he's pitched to a stellar 2.24 ERA despite a modest 43:23 K:BB through 60.1 innings.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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