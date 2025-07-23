Eduardo Rodriguez News: Leaves after comebacker

Rodriguez was removed from Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Astros with one out in the seventh inning after a comebacker hit him on the inside of his leg, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Rodriguez waved off manager Torey Lovullo and the team's athletic trainer, but Lovullo pulled him from the game. "He was okay. Probably could have gone a little bit extra, but I felt like he had done his job at that point," Lovullo said. Rodriguez was at the 90-pitch mark and probably wouldn't have come out for the eighth. The left-hander is expected to take his next turn in the rotation Monday against the Tigers.