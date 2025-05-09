Eduardo Rodriguez News: Lit up in no-decision

Rodriguez allowed eight runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Rodriguez was spotted a 3-1 lead after one inning, but he couldn't slow down the Dodgers' offense. He left with Arizona down 8-3, but his offense was able to get him off the hook. While Rodriguez's work in March and early April was nothing special, he's just been plain bad lately with 20 runs allowed (19 earned) over his last 12 innings across three starts. That's a stretch that's seen him face the Mets, Phillies and Dodgers, which explains a lot of the southpaw's struggles. Overall, he's at a 7.30 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across 40.2 innings over eight starts. He's tentatively scheduled for a road start in pitcher-friendly San Francisco next week.