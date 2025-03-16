Eduardo Rodriguez News: Next outing on backfields
Rodriguez will make his next start Wednesday on the backfields, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports
Rodriguez is fresh off 3.2 dominant innings against the Reds on Friday, and the decision to hold him out of Cactus League competition for his next start does not indicate anything other than a scheduling issue. The club plans to start Jordan Montgomery on Wednesday, so Rodriguez will get his work in while maintaining his five-day schedule.
