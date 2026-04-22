Eduardo Rodriguez News: Picks up second win
Rodriguez (2-0) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the White Sox on Wednesday.
Rodriguez threw 61 of 96 pitches for strikes, but it wasn't a particularly convincing performance. He gave up a pair of solo home runs in this outing, putting him at four homers allowed over five starts this season. Rodriguez is at a 2.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB through 28 innings, but he's given up eight runs over his last two starts, so his early luck may be fading fast. The veteran southpaw is projected to make his next start on the road at Milwaukee.
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