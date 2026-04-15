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Eduardo Rodriguez News: Shaky control in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Orioles, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw managed to toss just 59 of his 98 pitches for strikes in his worst start so far in 2026, but Rodriguez ducked his first loss of the year when Arizona tied things up in the top of the sixth inning. Rodriguez sports a 1.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB through 23 innings, and he'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the White Sox.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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