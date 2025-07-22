Eduardo Rodriguez News: Sharp in first start after break
Rodriguez allowed six hits and three walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Tuesday.
Rodriguez still gave up a bit too much in terms of baserunners, but he was effective at keeping them from scoring. This was his first start since July 10, as the Diamondbacks built in a little extra time off around the All-Star break for the struggling southpaw, which appears to have paid immediate dividends. He trimmed his ERA from 5.94 to 5.50 and also has a 1.65 WHIP and 93:32 K:BB across 86.2 innings through 17 starts this season. Rodriguez is projected for another tough interleague matchup early next week, when he's slated to toe the rubber in Detroit.
