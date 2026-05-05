Eduardo Rodriguez News: Spins seven shutout innings

Rodriguez (3-0) allowed two hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven shutout innings to earn the win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Rodriguez had faltered a bit with 10 runs allowed over his last 14.2 innings across three starts. He bounced back and put up one of his best outings of the season Tuesday, throwing 65 of 103 pitches for strikes in the dominant victory. He's now at a 2.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 29:19 K:BB through 39.2 innings over seven starts this season. Rodriguez's 6.6 K/9 is the lowest of his career, but he's making it work after struggling in his first two campaigns with Arizona. The southpaw is projected to make his next start at home over the weekend against the Mets.