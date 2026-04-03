Eduardo Rodriguez News: Strong in no-decision
Rodriguez allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Friday.
Rodriguez has allowed just one unearned run over 12 innings across his first two starts of the season. He just didn't get any support Friday, as Atlanta's Grant Holmes tossed six innings of one-hit ball in the pitchers' duel. Rodriguez struggled to a 5.02 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 154.1 innings across 29 regular-season starts in 2025, so his strong performance early in 2026 is at least intriguing, though the southpaw may continue to lack run support. Rodriguez's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Mets.
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