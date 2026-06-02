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Eduardo Rodriguez News: Strong showing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Rodriguez did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings against the Dodgers. He struck out three.

Rodriguez didn't punch many tickets, but he was able to navigate a busy third inning and keep the Dodgers offense quiet. The veteran has now allowed one or fewer runs in seven of 12 starts as part of a resurgent 2026 campaign. The southpaw will take a 5-1 record, 2.24 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 52:26 K:BB across 72.1 innings into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Nationals.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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