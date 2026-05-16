Eduardo Rodriguez headshot

Eduardo Rodriguez News: Tagged with first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Rodriguez (4-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on nine hits over 5.1 innings as the Diamondbacks fell 4-2 to the Rockies. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw didn't pitch poorly, especially considering the game was at Coors Field, but Colorado ambushed Rodriguez for three runs in the first two frames and Arizona was never able to climb out of that hole. Rodriguez was lifted after 91 pitches (68 strikes), and he'll take a 2.53 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 39:22 K:BB through 53.1 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week in a rematch with the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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