Eduardo Salazar News: Cut loose by Minnesota

The Twins released Salazar on Thursday.

Salazar made 30 appearances out of the Washington bullpen in 2025 but has spent the entire 2026 season in the minors after signing a minor-league deal with the Twins in February. He pitched effectively for Triple-A St. Paul with a 2.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 22 innings, so Salazar shouldn't have much difficulty securing another minor-league contract.