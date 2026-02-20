Eduardo Valencia headshot

Eduardo Valencia News: Cleared for all baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Valencia (quadriceps) has been cleared for all baseball activities Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Valencia has been dealing with a strained left quad but appears ready to play in Grapefruit League exhibitions in the coming days. The 26-year-old backstop split the 2025 campaign between Double-A and Triple-A and slashed .311/.382/.559 with 24 home runs, 95 RBI and 64 runs scored across 433 plate appearances.

Eduardo Valencia
Detroit Tigers
