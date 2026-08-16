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Eduardo Valencia News: Pops another home run Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 5:30pm

Valencia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

While he's stuck behind Dillon Dingler on the depth chart, Valencia has managed to carve out some standalone fantasy value with his bat. The 26-year-old rookie has gone deep twice in his last three games and has six home runs overall through 18 contests to go along with a robust 1.291 OPS. Dingler has been excellent in his own right, so Valencia is highly unlikely to surpass him as Detroit's top catcher anytime soon. The Tigers could find more opportunities to get both sluggers into the lineup by using one as the DH, however.

Eduardo Valencia
Detroit Tigers
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