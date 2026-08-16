Eduardo Valencia headshot

Eduardo Valencia News: Sitting after three straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 7:46pm

Valencia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Valencia started the last three games, all against left-handed pitchers, and went 5-for-11 with two home runs, a double and four RBI, but he'll head to the bench against White Sox righty Sean Burke. The Tigers haven't yet cleared the way for Valencia to receive a full run of at-bats against right-handed pitching, but with a 1.291 OPS through his first 54 plate appearances in the majors, it wouldn't be a surprise if he soon gets a look in a near-everyday role between catcher and DH.

Eduardo Valencia
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Valencia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Valencia See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago