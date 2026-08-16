Eduardo Valencia News: Sitting after three straight starts

Valencia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Valencia started the last three games, all against left-handed pitchers, and went 5-for-11 with two home runs, a double and four RBI, but he'll head to the bench against White Sox righty Sean Burke. The Tigers haven't yet cleared the way for Valencia to receive a full run of at-bats against right-handed pitching, but with a 1.291 OPS through his first 54 plate appearances in the majors, it wouldn't be a surprise if he soon gets a look in a near-everyday role between catcher and DH.