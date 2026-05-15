Eduarniel Nunez headshot

Eduarniel Nunez News: Acquired from Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Orioles acquired Nunez from the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore has optioned Nunez to Triple-A Norfolk. The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Athletics earlier this week and quickly finds work elsewhere after recording a 4.61 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 13.2 innings in the minors this season. Nunez was in the 95th percentile with his 98.1 mph fastball across 12.2 innings with the Padres and Athletics last regular season.

Eduarniel Nunez
Baltimore Orioles
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