Eduarniel Nunez News: Acquired from Sacramento

The Orioles acquired Nunez from the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore has optioned Nunez to Triple-A Norfolk. The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Athletics earlier this week and quickly finds work elsewhere after recording a 4.61 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 13.2 innings in the minors this season. Nunez was in the 95th percentile with his 98.1 mph fastball across 12.2 innings with the Padres and Athletics last regular season.