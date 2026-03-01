Eduarniel Nunez News: Optioned to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Nunez will open the 2026 campaign at the Triple-A level after appearing in three games during spring training, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 2.2 innings. The right-hander produced a 7.11 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 12.2 innings in 10 appearances with the Padres and Athletics in 2025. He'll look to impress with Las Vegas in order to potentially get another shot with the big-league roster in 2026.