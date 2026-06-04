Eduarniel Nunez News: Removed from 40-man roster
The Orioles designated Nunez for assignment Thursday.
Nunez was just acquired via trade from the Athletics in May, but the Orioles will now clear him off the 40-man roster to make room for a new trade acquisition in Kyle Nicolas. The 26-year-old Nunez has posted a 7.13 ERA and 21:19 K:BB across 17.2 frames in the minors this season.
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