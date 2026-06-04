Eduarniel Nunez headshot

Eduarniel Nunez News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

The Orioles designated Nunez for assignment Thursday.

Nunez was just acquired via trade from the Athletics in May, but the Orioles will now clear him off the 40-man roster to make room for a new trade acquisition in Kyle Nicolas. The 26-year-old Nunez has posted a 7.13 ERA and 21:19 K:BB across 17.2 frames in the minors this season.

Eduarniel Nunez
Baltimore Orioles
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