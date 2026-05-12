Eduarniel Nunez News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Athletics designated Nunez for assignment Tuesday.

Acquired from the Padres in the Mason Miller trade, Nunez posted a 7.11 ERA and 11:11 K:BB over 12.2 innings between Padres and Athletics last season. He's split the 2026 season between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas, holding a 4.61 ERA and 17:11 K:BB over 13.2 frames. Nunez has poor control, but he's got a big arm and several years of team control, so there's sure to be interest in him via waivers.