Eduarniel Nunez News: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
The Athletics designated Nunez for assignment Tuesday.
Acquired from the Padres in the Mason Miller trade, Nunez posted a 7.11 ERA and 11:11 K:BB over 12.2 innings between Padres and Athletics last season. He's split the 2026 season between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas, holding a 4.61 ERA and 17:11 K:BB over 13.2 frames. Nunez has poor control, but he's got a big arm and several years of team control, so there's sure to be interest in him via waivers.
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