Edward Cabrera Injury: Bullpen session on tap

Cabrera (finger) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera is already slated to begin the season on the injured list, but the fact he's trending toward mound work before Opening Day is good news considering his throwing session Monday reportedly didn't go well. If he gets through his bullpen session with no issues, the plan is for Cabrera to pitch in a sim game Wednesday, at which point a return timeline may be established.