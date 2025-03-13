Fantasy Baseball
Edward Cabrera Injury: Dealing with blister issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Cabrera was forced from Thursday's Grapefruit League start against the Astros in the first inning with a blister on his right middle finger, Stephen Strom of the Marlins Radio Network reports.

Cabrera -- who has dealt with blister problems before -- lasted just 12 pitches and didn't record an out in the outing before being pulled. The right-hander has had a disastrous spring, allowing 13 runs on 11 hits and four walks over 4.2 frames. Cabrera is expected to open the season in the Marlins' rotation, although that plan might be revisited.

