Edward Cabrera Injury: Exits start with apparent injury

Cabrera was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League start against the Astros in the first inning with an apparent injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

De Nicola speculates that Cabrera -- who threw only two of 12 pitches for strikes before being lifted -- could be having fingernail issues, which is something he's dealt with in the past. The Marlins should update the right-hander's status shortly.