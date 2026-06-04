Edward Cabrera Injury: Expected to start Friday
Cabrera (finger) is listed as the probable starter for Friday's game against the Giants.
Cabrera is eligible to come off the injured list Friday and was initially expected to start Saturday afternoon's game against San Francisco. However, it appears the Cubs are pushing him up a day and moving Ben Brown back to Saturday to give him six days rest. Cabrera developed a blister after allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts across three innings May 20 against the Brewers. On the season, the right-hander owns a 4.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and disappointing 47:20 K:BB across 54 innings. He has a career-low 20.7 percent strikeout rate, and Cabrera has lost some zip on his fastball, averaging just 95.7 mph with the pitch after coming in at 97 mph with Miami in 2025.
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week5 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggling Starting Pitchers8 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Two Blue Jays Make Early Exits10 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)13 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 2015 days ago