Edward Cabrera Injury: Expected to start Friday

Cabrera (finger) is listed as the probable starter for Friday's game against the Giants.

Cabrera is eligible to come off the injured list Friday and was initially expected to start Saturday afternoon's game against San Francisco. However, it appears the Cubs are pushing him up a day and moving Ben Brown back to Saturday to give him six days rest. Cabrera developed a blister after allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts across three innings May 20 against the Brewers. On the season, the right-hander owns a 4.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and disappointing 47:20 K:BB across 54 innings. He has a career-low 20.7 percent strikeout rate, and Cabrera has lost some zip on his fastball, averaging just 95.7 mph with the pitch after coming in at 97 mph with Miami in 2025.