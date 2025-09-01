The team hasn't revealed when Cabrera's elbow began bothering him, but he was knocked around in his last start, allowing six runs (five earned) over four innings in a win over the Mets on Saturday. The right-hander will be evaluated further before a timeline for his return is laid out. Given the nature of the injury, a return before the end of the season seems unlikely, and surgery could be a possibility. If his season is indeed over, Cabrera will finish with a 3.57 ERA and 140:42 K:BB over 128.2 innings covering 24 starts.