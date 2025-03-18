Edward Cabrera Injury: IL-bound with blister issue

Cabrera will begin the season on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera exited in his last Grapefruit League outing Thursday due to the injury. He played catch Monday, but the throwing session apparently didn't go as well as the Marlins had hoped. Connor Gillispie has tossed eight scoreless innings this spring without allowing a hit and looks to be first in line to fill the rotation vacancy created by Cabrera's absence.