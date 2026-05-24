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Edward Cabrera Injury: Lands on IL due to blister

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

The Cubs placed Cabrera (finger) on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

After Cabrera exited his most recent start Wednesday against the Brewers due to a blister on his right middle finger, the Cubs had been viewing him as day-to-day and planned to have him throw a bullpen session Sunday before determining whether he would be ready to make his next turn through the rotation. The 28-year-old apparently wasn't as sharp in the side session as the Cubs would have hoped, prompting the team to deactivate him. The Cubs recalled Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move and will likely have him start or work in bulk relief when Cabrera's turn comes up Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
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