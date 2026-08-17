Edward Cabrera Injury: Lands on IL with finger blister
The Cubs placed Cabrera on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a right middle finger blister, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Cabrera was cleared to return Sunday from a nearly two-month stint on the injured list due to a left hamstring strain. However, he pitched through a finger blister during his start against the Cardinals, and he took the loss after allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings. Cabrera's new injury will keep him shelved until at least early September, though the Cubs will have a better sense of the 28-year-old right-hander's return timeline once he's cleared to begin a throwing program. Per Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network, the plan moving forward is for Cabrera to work his way back as a reliever following his third stint on the IL, so Javier Assad -- who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move -- figures to be the Cubs' fifth man in the rotation.
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