Edward Cabrera Injury: Leaves game with blister
Cabrera was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers with a blister on his right middle finger, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.
After allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters through three frames, Cabrera was taken out of Wednesday's contest following his first pitch of the fourth inning. It's unknown whether the 28-year-old righty will be ready to take the mound in time for his next scheduled start Tuesday in Pittsburgh, but the Cubs will monitor the situation closely over the next several days.
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