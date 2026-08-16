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Edward Cabrera Injury: Limited by blister during start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Cabrera was dealing with a blister on his right middle finger during Sunday's start against the Cardinals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Cabrera made his return to the major-league rotation Sunday after missing nearly two months with a left hamstring strain. The right-hander struggled out of the gates, surrendering a two-run homer to Alec Burleson in the first inning, and the rest of his outing followed suit. In total, Cabrera pitched 3.2 innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out just two batters. The 28-year-old now owns an inflated 5.68 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts over 76 innings in 15 starts with the Cubs this season. Following Sunday's contest, manager Craig Counsell was non-committal on if Cabrera would get another turn in the rotation, or if he may be moved to the bullpen.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
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