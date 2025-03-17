Fantasy Baseball
Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera Injury: Playing catch Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Cabrera (blister) will play catch Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time Cabrera has thrown since he had to be removed from his Grapefruit League start last Thursday with a blister on his right middle finger. Cabrera might have to skip his next spring training start, which would threaten his Opening Day availability.

Edward Cabrera
Miami Marlins

