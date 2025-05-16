Edward Cabrera Injury: Pushed back with fingernail issue

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Friday that Cabrera's next start has been pushed back a few days due to fluid buildup in his fingernail area, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Cabrera's next turn had been scheduled to come up this weekend against the Rays, but he appears poised to take the ball early next week versus the Cubs instead, although McCullough didn't reveal the exact day for Cabrera's planned return. The righty has a history of fingernail/blister problems, but it appears at this juncture that this one will not require a stint on the 15-day injured list.