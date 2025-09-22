Cabrera looked to be at risk of missing the rest of the season after he was placed on the IL on Sept. 1 due to a right elbow sprain, but he ramped up quickly during his throwing program and now has a chance to make two starts in the final week of the 2025 campaign. Though he didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment while he's been on the shelf, Cabrera was able to build up to 50 pitches in a simulated game last Wednesday and reportedly touched 97 miles per hour with his fastball. He'll likely be operating on a limited pitch count Tuesday, though if he's able to retire Phillies batters in efficient fashion, he could reach the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win.