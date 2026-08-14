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Edward Cabrera Injury: Returning from IL to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Cubs will activate Cabrera (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list and start him Sunday against the Cardinals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera -- who has been out since late June with a strained hamstring -- looked good in three rehab outings, permitting only one unearned run with a 15:1 K:BB over nine innings. He threw 64 pitches in his last rehab start, so Cabrera will be somewhat limited from a workload perspective against the Cardinals. With Cabrera rejoining the rotation Sunday, Shota Imanaga will be pushed back to Monday versus the White Sox. Additionally, if the Cubs are averse to a six-man rotation, David Peterson could shift to the bullpen to accommodate Cabrera.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
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