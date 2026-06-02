Edward Cabrera Injury: Returning Saturday

Cabrera (finger) will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Cabrera landed on the injured list in late May with a blister on his right middle finger but is now slated to return to the Cubs' rotation following a near-minimum stay. The 28-year-old righty got off to a strong start this season but has struggled as of late, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 18.2 innings (four starts) in May.