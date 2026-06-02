Edward Cabrera Injury: Returning Saturday
Cabrera (finger) will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Cabrera landed on the injured list in late May with a blister on his right middle finger but is now slated to return to the Cubs' rotation following a near-minimum stay. The 28-year-old righty got off to a strong start this season but has struggled as of late, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 18.2 innings (four starts) in May.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edward Cabrera See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggling Starting Pitchers6 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Two Blue Jays Make Early Exits8 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 2013 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edward Cabrera See More