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Edward Cabrera Injury: Returning Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Cabrera (finger) will start Saturday's game against the Giants, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Cabrera landed on the injured list in late May with a blister on his right middle finger but is now slated to return to the Cubs' rotation following a near-minimum stay. The 28-year-old righty got off to a strong start this season but has struggled as of late, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.66 WHIP across 18.2 innings (four starts) in May.

Edward Cabrera
Chicago Cubs
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